Police search for missing Toronto man Clifton Letang

April 11, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Clifton Letang, 30, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Rexdale Boulevard and Martingrove Road area.

He is described as approximately 6’0”, 161 lbs., with long black hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

