Police search for missing Toronto man Clifton Letang

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Clifton Letang, 30, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Rexdale Boulevard and Martingrove Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Clifton Letang, 30, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Rexdale Boulevard and Martingrove Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply