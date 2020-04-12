Arnold Schwarzenegger: Time To Terminate That Beard!

We are hoping that as men (especially mature men) become more aware of the need for sanitation during the coronavirus pandemic, that they will SHAVE OFF those awful germ-laden beards. They might just realize how much better they look without hairy faces. Particularly unflattering, yet popular among older men, is the habit of growing a GREY or WHITE beard with dark obviously dyed hair on the head. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hairdresser Giuseppe Franco should know better than to let him walk around like THIS…

