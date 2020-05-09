Police search for missing Toronto man Kevin Robichaud

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Kevin Robichaud, 41, was last seen on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Sherbourne Street and Isabella Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
