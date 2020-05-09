Police search for missing Toronto man Kevin Robichaud

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Kevin Robichaud, 41, was last seen on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Sherbourne Street and Isabella Street area.

He is described as 5'9", medium build, with short red hair, a beard, and glasses. He is wearing a grey or army-green track suit and black 'Nike' runners.

Police are concerned for his safety.