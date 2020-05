The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Xenia Martins, 19, was last seen in December 2019, in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

She was reported missing Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

She is described as 5'5", slim build, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her arms, hands, and stomach.

Police are concerned for her safety.