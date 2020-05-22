Police search for missing Toronto man Kesley Wright

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Kesley Wright, 40, was last on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12 p.m., in the Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
