Police search for missing Toronto man Kesley Wright

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Kesley Wright, 40, was last on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12 p.m., in the Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area.

He described as 5'11", medium build, bald with a beard, wears glasses and has a gold chain with a horse pendant.

Police are concerned for his safety.

