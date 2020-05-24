Police search for missing Toronto man Brian Chakasim

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Brian Chakasim, 51, was last seen Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:54 p.m. in the Berkeley Street and Dundas Street East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
