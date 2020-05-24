Police search for missing Toronto man Brian Chakasim

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Brian Chakasim, 51, was last seen Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:54 p.m. in the Berkeley Street and Dundas Street East area.

He is described as 6'0", long black and grey hair past his shoulders. Possibly wearing light blue shirt with light blue jeans.

Police are concerned for his safety.