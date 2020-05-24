Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 

Film and TV actor Kiran Kumar had been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. Talking to a tabloid, the 74-years actor said that he is asymptomatic and is doing fine.
The actor went to the hospital on May 14 for a medical check-up where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. He said that he tested positive even though he had no symptoms before the test or even after getting tested.
Kiran Kumar has featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Bobby Jasoos among several others.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply