Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend And His Kids Have A Mutual Interest

We know this is a serious romance because Ben Affleck is introducing his girlfriend Ana de Armas to his kids. Luckily they have something in common: they all love dogs. Ana has Ben’s little boy Sam walking HER fluffy white dog (note the leash wrapped around his arm for safety.) Ben is walking his black dog, and his daughters Seraphina and Violet are walking the family dog. Canines seem to be playing an important role in this pandemic.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

