Esha Gupta reveals she was nervous about her parents watching her kiss Emraan Hashmi

Esha Gupta is all over the news, ever since she made her relationship with beau Manuel Campos Guallar official. Or, should we call it Instagram-official! Bollywood Hungama recently caught up with her for a fun conversation, and she also played a rapid fire round, letting many interesting things out.

We happened to ask her which on-screen kiss made her the most nervous. The actor picked her famous kiss with Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2, which was also her first on-screen kiss, in her debut film itself. "I have only kissed Emraan and Vidyut. So I guess Emraan, because it was my first kiss, and the whole thought that my parents are gonna watch it," she said.

Earlier this month, Jannat 2 clocked 8 years since its release. Esha said she spent amazing time with Emraan and was glad to share her first on-screen kiss with a person like him. "I had the best time shooting with him. We had such a great time when we were together. He is into diet, and health and workout. And more than that, his jokes are like…oh my god. He is such an intellectual guy. I love working with Emmy," she said, adding that she was damn nervous about her parents watching her kiss, and kept telling Emraan about it.The duo later teamed up for Raaz 3, also starring Bipasha Basu.

Esha, who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, is next a part of Desi Magic, a production by Ameesha Patel which has been stuck in post-production for a few years now.

