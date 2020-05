The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Masoud Azizi, 26, was last seen on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12 a.m., in the Willowdale Avenue and Newton Drive area.

He is described as 5'9", 165 lbs, light complexion, brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and possibly white shorts.

Police are concerned for his safety.