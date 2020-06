The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Edyta Szlachta, 34, was last seen on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., in the Brookfield Street and Queen Street West area.

She is described as 5’5�, 130 lbs., with dark shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue open-back hospital gown, black sports bra, blue hospital pants, and blue booties.

If located, do not approach. She presents a public health safety risk. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are concerned for her safety.