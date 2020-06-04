Sunny Leone wishes to return to India at the earliest

Last month, Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children. In a recent interview, the actress said that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to be back in the country at the earliest.
Talking to a daily, she said that she was sad to leave Mumbai and that was the reason that it took them so long to decide to go to the USA. She said that the plan to return to Mumbai depends on when international flights resume services. She said that they want to reach India on the next flight.
