On the first day of Unlock 1, Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar go for a run

India has been under a lockdown for over two months, as a measure to fight the ongoing pandemic. We've now entered the first phase of unlocking where life slowly resumes itself. Everyone has their plans in place. For Milind Soman, he of course could not resist going for a run! Accompanying him was wife Ankita Konwar.

The actor-model shared a photo of their first run in a long time, on Instagram, wherein they are seen wearing masks and workout attire. "First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow. its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around," he wrote.

While he could not go out for a run all these days, Milind made up for it by climbing up and down the stairs at his residence. He would also hit the terrace regularly, for the basic core workouts. In an earlier interview, he also revealed how he was a fan of eating healthy and made sure he did not binge on junk food during the lockdown.

Also Read: Milind Soman quits TikTok after watching Sonam Wangchuk’s message to boycott all Chinese products

