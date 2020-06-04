Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praises for niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s family tree

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the most of this lockdown with her family and enjoys a lot of special moments with them. Keeping herself entertained with Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shares these precious moments with her fans on Instagram.

Recently, she shared a picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu making a family tree chart with everyone and it is too cute for words. Being the proud aunt that she is, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share the artistic skills of Inaaya and the fans are gushing over how cute the picture is. Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️ #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

