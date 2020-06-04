Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praises for niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s family tree

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the most of this lockdown with her family and enjoys a lot of special moments with them. Keeping herself entertained with Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shares these precious moments with her fans on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️ #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:57am PDT
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.
