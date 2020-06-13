Police search for missing Toronto man Jason Earle

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Jason Earle, 38, was last seen on Thursday, May 26, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the Church Street and Adelaide Street East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
