Police search for missing Toronto man Jason Earle

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jason Earle, 38, was last seen on Thursday, May 26, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the Church Street and Adelaide Street East area.

He is descibed as 5â€™9â€�, slim to medium build, with short black hair, and a scar on his left wrist. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Police are concerned for his safety.