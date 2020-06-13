Throwback to when Ranveer Singh met Kapil Dev for ’83 prep

Ranveer Singh is known to get into the skin of his characters and has given spectacular performances with each role. Starting from Bittu in Band Baaja Baaraat to being Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh’s performances have only raised the bar high for his colleagues. All set to play the role of Kapil Dev in ’83, Ranveer Singh prepped for over 6 months to get the legendary cricketer’s stance right.
’83 is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Deepika Padukone playing the role of Romi Dev.
