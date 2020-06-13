Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor rock their casual sun-kissed looks

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood best friends along with Suhana Khan. The trio is usually seen hanging out together and their fans just can’t seem to have enough of their pictures. Ananya Panday recently posted a few pictures posing with Shanaya Kapoor looking as dapper as possible in her casual avatar. Even though they are dressed simply, they have managed to raise the oomph in no time!

Dressed in a white tube top and a pair of denim, Ananya Panday mesmerizes with hooped earrings and her no-makeup look. As for Shanaya, she is seen dressed in white denim shorts and a top giving us major fashion goals. Ananya posted the pictures with the caption, “We’ll be best friends forever… because you already know too much ???? #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate”.

Take a look at their pictures.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Khaali Peeli and Shakun Batra’s next while Shanaya awaits the right script for her Bollywood debut.

