Pearl V Puri denies dating rumours, says he feels bad when his work gets sidelined

Pearl V Puri is one of the hottest celebrities of the television industry and has proven his worth with quality content acting every single time. He has worked on multiple shows and has made sure to explore a new and unique element in each of his roles. Needless to say, his acting and pictures on social media leave a lot of female fans swooning for him. So far, he has been linked up with every actor he has worked with and the latest one being his Naagin 3 co-star, Karishma Tanna.

Pearl V Puri finally opened up about these rumours and shut them down once and for all. He says that his only relationship was before entering the industry. The relationship went on for 9 years and his ex-girlfriend is the reason that he is an actor because she liked Shah Rukh Khan a lot. He says he has come to Mumbai to work and not to have affairs and feels bad when the media sidelines his work only to focus on linkups.

Speaking on his friendship with Karishma Tanna, he says she is a very dear friend and she has helped him a lot in Mumbai. Even though he stays alone in Mumbai Karishma has always been there for him and never lets him feel lonely. She is one of those friends that treat him like family and he also highlighted the fact that it is difficult to stay alone so it’s nice to have someone to rely on.

