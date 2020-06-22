Police search for missing Toronto man Jordon Caetano

June 20, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Jordon Caetano, 31, was last seen on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Blue Springs Road and Falstaff Avenue area.

He is described as 5'10", 170 lbs., black receding hair line, long ponytail, beard, and wears glasses.

Police are concerned for his safety.

