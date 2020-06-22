Police search for missing Toronto man Jordon Caetano

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Jordon Caetano, 31, was last seen on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Blue Springs Road and Falstaff Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
