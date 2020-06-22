Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem quit Twitter to stay away from negativity 

The Microblogging site Twitter is used by several to voice their opinion on everything under the sun. However, the incessant trolling and abusive language which often goes undetected can take a toll on individuals. Several often end up choosing to stay away from the platform to avoid negativity.
Now, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Salim have decided to quit Twitter to stay from negativity. Announcing her exit from the social media platform, Sonakshi wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off-deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."
View this post on Instagram
Aag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter ????????
A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 20, 2020 at 4:04am PDT
Post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, social media users have been busy coming up with various theories related to his death and blaming nepotism in Bollywood as the reason for Sushant’s death. Sonakshi too has been on the receiving end of distasteful trolls from the past few days.
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha overwhelmed with wishes, says lockdown birthday was very special
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply