Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem quit Twitter to stay away from negativity 

The Microblogging site Twitter is used by several to voice their opinion on everything under the sun. However, the incessant trolling and abusive language which often goes undetected can take a toll on individuals. Several often end up choosing to stay away from the platform to avoid negativity.

Now, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Salim have decided to quit Twitter to stay from negativity. Announcing her exit from the social media platform, Sonakshi wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off-deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

Aag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter ????????

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem chose to exit with a rather creative letter addressing Twitter as his partner. "When we met for the first time, you were lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place full of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct. These last few days have forced me to realise that. I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It's made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel energies are contagious! Thank you to my almost 99k followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind! Your Ex Lover,” he wrote.

Post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, social media users have been busy coming up with various theories related to his death and blaming nepotism in Bollywood as the reason for Sushant’s death. Sonakshi too has been on the receiving end of distasteful trolls from the past few days.

