The Toronto Police Service would like the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Zoria Bulze, 15, was last seen on Thursday, June 25, 2020, between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., in the Fountainhead Road and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5’4" to 5’5", medium build, with medium dark hair in twists. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue 'Adidas' pants, red 'Champion' slippers and a dark blue or black 'Jansport' backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.