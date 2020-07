The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Garry Howe, 53, was last seen on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 4:28 a.m., in the McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He is described as having a slim build and balding grey hair.

He was last seen wearing shorts, a t-shirt and flip flops.

Police are concerned for his safety.