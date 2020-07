The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Elijah Boodhoo, 26, was last seen on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9:00 p.m., in the Brimley Road and Kingston Road area.

He is described as 5'10", skinny build, short black hair, black goatee.

He was last seen wearing red swimming shorts.

Police are concerned for his safety.