Amitabh Bachchan goes down memory lane to share photo with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is going down the memory lane. He recently shared a photo with his two kids – son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

In his post, Big B mentioned how kids grow up too fast. In the collage, on one side you see their childhood photo and on the other side their recent vacation selfie. “How did they grow up so fast,” he wrote.

कैसे इतने बड़े हो गये ?!!????

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan made his web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows on Friday. He stars alongside with Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. His next film The Big Bull will also see the digital premiere.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which also saw digital release. He will be next seen Brahmastra and Chehre.

