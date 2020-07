The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Malgorzata Matuszko, 52, was last seen on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:15 pm in the Bay Street and Hagerman Street area.

She is described as 5'3", brownish red shouldler-length hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing black overalls, white sweater and hat, brown winter boots, carrying a red winter coat.