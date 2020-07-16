Police search for missing Toronto man Sanat Kumar Sharma

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Sanat Kumar Sharma, 49, was last seen on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the area of Hilda Avenue and Drewry Avenue.

He is described as 5â€™11â€�, 155 lbs., with a thin build, balding with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white horizontal stripes, a pink shirt, beige pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap with pink plaid. He walks with a limp.

Police are concerned for his safety.