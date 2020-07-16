Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Marry For Money

It PAYS to be a workaholic – if you happened to be Jennifer Lopez. Her net worth today is around 400 million dollars- and it’s not all just from music and touring. Remember, she’s also an actress, (over 40 movies) and the film she produced and starred in last year, Hustlers, was a hit. Besides TV, (World of Dance currently) she also has her own fragrance, clothing, and shoe collections. J.Lo posted this photo of herself wearing a pair from her DSW footwear collection because her shoes are now on sale for 50% off. That makes the strappy satin sandals she’s wearing here only $40!

Photo: Jennifer is selling those sandals!

