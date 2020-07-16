Banksy Art Scrubbed Off Of London Subway Train

Little did the people in charge of sanitizing the interior of London subways realize that they washed away some valuable and heartfelt Banksy art. The art piece was titled If You Don’t Mask, You Don’t Get, and by the time Banksy unveiled the art on his Instagram account, it had already been scrubbed off by cleaning crews. It was treated like any other subway graffiti, but it DID illustrate that the cleaners did a thorough job. The transport company invited Banksy to do a new version of his message “in a suitable location.” Of course, the whole thing could have been another Banksy prank, and he KNEW this would happen…

