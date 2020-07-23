Police search for missing Toronto man Ehab Ahdab

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Ehab Ahdab, 28, was last seen on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
