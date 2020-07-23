Police search for missing Toronto man Ehab Ahdab

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Ehab Ahdab, 28, was last seen on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street area.

He is described as 5'6", 165 lbs., with black curly hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

Police are concerned for his safety.

