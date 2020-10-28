Donal Bisht’s shooting schedule gets postponed due to injury

Actress Donal Bisht who is currently gearing up for her new web show, The Socho Project, injured herself while doing a household chore. The actress who is managing everything on her own in her Mumbai residence is now taking bed rest as her shooting schedule was postponed due to the mishap.

Talking about the incident, Donal asserts "I was piercing the outer layer of the coconut to drink the water which was inside it. Every day I start my day with 'Naariyal Paani' and it has now become a mandatory part of my daily routine. So, while I was cutting the coconut with the help of the knife, I got my thumb cut!"

She further talked about how it affected the shooting schedule of her upcoming show. She said, "I was supposed to shoot a song where I am holding a guitar and the injury is clearly visible. So, due to that we will be shooting it at the end of this month now".

The talented actress who was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in her upcoming web show, The Socho Project. The musical saga is based on the backdrop of mafias who rule the music industry and suppress the outsiders. The show will put forth the problem of musicians who are trying to make it big in the music industry.

