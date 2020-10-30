MAMAMOO’s Hwasa looks breathtaking on the cover of Cosmopolitan 

This season of comebacks in the Korean music industry has seen interesting concepts. Popular K-pop girl group MAMAMOO’s member Hwasa recently made her solo comeback with the mini-album titled 'Maria'. She dropped two music videos. Now, she has taken over the latest issue of Cosmopolitan.

Featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan Korea for their August issue, Hwasa looks breathtaking in black off-shoulder ensemble. Minimal makeup, acrylic nails, accessories round up her look.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COSMOPOLITAN KOREA 코스모폴리탄 (@cosmopolitankorea) on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COSMOPOLITAN KOREA 코스모폴리탄 (@cosmopolitankorea) on Jul 16, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram

COSMOPOLITAN 8월

A post shared by HWASA (@_mariahwasa) on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

Hwasa's mini-album 'Maria' released on June 26 along with a music video. She released another video 'LMM', a week ago.

