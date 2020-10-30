MAMAMOO’s Hwasa looks breathtaking on the cover of Cosmopolitan 

This season of comebacks in the Korean music industry has seen interesting concepts. Popular K-pop girl group MAMAMOO’s member Hwasa recently made her solo comeback with the mini-album titled 'Maria'. She dropped two music videos. Now, she has taken over the latest issue of Cosmopolitan.
Hwasa's mini-album 'Maria' released on June 26 along with a music video. She released another video 'LMM', a week ago.
