9 Years of Singham: Ajay Devgn says the movie saluted the bravery of ‘Khakhi ki Vardi’

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful and popular actors of Bollywood. He has collaborated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty on several occasions and the two also made the most successful cop drama film.

In 2011, Rohit Shetty made the action drama film Singham featuring Ajay Devgn. The film completes nine years today. Devgn took to his social media handle to celebrate the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and wrote, “#9YearsOfSingham- A movie that saluted the spirit & bravery of 'Khakhi ki Vardi'; today’s frontline warriors????” Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram

#9YearsOfSingham- A movie that saluted the spirit & bravery of 'Khakhi ki Vardi'; today’s frontline warriors???? Now watch #Singham on Prime Video! @itsrohitshetty @kajalaggarwalofficial @primevideoin @reliance.entertainment

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:39pm PDT

Singham was the beginning of the cop universe that has now been created by Rohit Shetty. He made Singham Returns with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2014 and later made Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in 2018. Currently, the filmmaker is awaiting the release of his next cop film titled Sooryavnashi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film also has a special appearance by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn shares a lovely note for Kajol as they celebrate 22 years of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results