The Toronto Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing male.

Tyler-Michel Vaughan was last on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the area of Gerrard Street East and Sherbourne Street area.

He is described as a 5’9�, 141 lbs., shoulder-length brown hair in a bun, and has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his right forearm.

He was last known to be wearing a light grey hoodie with “Canada� in white lettering across the front, black shorts with red stripes, and black Nike shoes with a white Nike logo.

Police are concerned for his safety.