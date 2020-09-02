Next Big Thing: Celebrity Smile Masks

We actually expected this Covid-19 development to happen sooner. Leave it to the style capital of the world- Japan- to be first with smile masks. According to OMG, it started with the Japanese discount store Takeya – the store wanted sales clerks to appear more “friendly,” so they had smile masked printed up and handed out to each staffer. Now they are all happy, all day. The next logical development in this custom masking idea is headed toward celebrity masks – soon YOU can have the smile or sneer of let’s say, Tom Hardy, or perhaps Julia Roberts. It might be a little confusing for paparazzi…but fun for flirting in the supermarket.

Photos: Takeya via OMG

