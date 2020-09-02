Jason Momoa Turns Heads On Melrose Avenue

Anybody in need of cheering up – take note. Nothing livens up the day more than a Jason Momoa sighting. Just when you thought nothing fun was going to happen today, Jason showed up at Vitalist Food for a snack with some pals. Maybe his workout buddies. Anyway, they were at the fashionable end of Melrose Avenue and when they finished at the food place they crossed the street – Jason in his flip-flops. Certainly all eyes were upon him.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results