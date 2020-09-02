Jason Momoa Turns Heads On Melrose Avenue

September 2, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Anybody in need of cheering up – take note. Nothing livens up the day more than a Jason Momoa sighting. Just when you thought nothing fun was going to happen today, Jason showed up at Vitalist Food for a snack with some pals. Maybe his workout buddies. Anyway, they were at the fashionable end of Melrose Avenue and when they finished at the food place they crossed the street – Jason in his flip-flops. Certainly all eyes were upon him.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

