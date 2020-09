The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Terrell Joslyn, 15, was last seen on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 7:30 a.m., in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

He is described as 5'7"-5'8", 165-175 lbs., with a medium build, black hair in cornrows, and dark eyes. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

He is known to frequent the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Police are concerned for his safety.