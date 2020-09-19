Police search for missing Toronto woman Samantha Cabel

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Samantha Cabel, 28, was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area.

She is described as 5â€™ 6â€�, with a slim build, approximately 110 lbs., brown eyes, brown/black shoulder-length hair which is straight with a bit of wave. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater and baggy pants which are possibly pajama bottoms.

Police are concerned for her safety.