Police search for missing Toronto woman Samantha Cabel

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Samantha Cabel, 28, was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
