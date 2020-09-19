Himani Shivpuri gets discharged after Covid-19 diagnosis, thanks the hospital staff for taking care of her

Himani Shivpuri, who is seen as Katori Devi Singh in the sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, had tested positive for Coronavirus last week. The veteran actress thanked Edit II production house, especially Binaiferr Kohli, for their constant support in these tough times.

Himani Shivpuri was discharged from the hospital and will now be in-home quarantine. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo with hospital staff and thanked them for taking care of her. "A big thank you to our Covid warriors,the hospital staff,am back in home quarantine!Thank you all for your positive wishes," she wrote.

A big thank you to our Covid warriors,the hospital staff,am back in home quarantine!Thank you all for your positive wishes.

She said, “As soon as the production house got to know that I have tested positive for Coronavirus, Binaiferr went out of her way and gave me the name of the doctor of BMC, who helped me in getting a single room, which was very tough. I had asked a few doctors myself, and they couldn't manage to find a bed. Binaiferr has been quite supportive through all this, she even asked me if I needed any money or anything. I have got a lot of support from the production house.”

She further thanked the cast of the popular comedy show and also her fans for sending their good wishes and healing energy. “The whole cast is sending their good wishes. I am really grateful to them and my fans for their best wishes and healing energy that they are all sending me. Thank you very much, it's all your healing and positive vibes that are helping me get better. And I will hopefully get back soon,” said the actress, who has been a part of films like Pardes, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Biwi No. 1, to name a few.

Himani also spoke about the precautions and safety measures that were taken on the set, and shared, “There was an oximeter on the set, and our oxygen levels were checked as soon as we entered. Then there was a sanitization cloud, through which we used to enter. Our rooms were sanitized frequently, but since there were sanitizers available in our rooms, I used to sanitize it again for my satisfaction. The environment on the set is amazing, the cast is wonderful, the director is wonderful, we all get along very well. And it's a pleasure to work with Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”

