The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Michelle Tomlinson, 35, was last seen on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:55 p.m., in the Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area.

She is described as 5’6" and 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing brown and green camouflage track pants, a white tank top, and a black sweater.

Police are concerned for her safety.