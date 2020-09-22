Aamna Sharif talks about her experience of working during COVID-19 and her staff member testing positive

Aamna Sharif, who is currently playing the role of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently opened up about the time where she was nervous because her house staff had tested positive for Coronavirus. This happened soon after they began shooting post the leniencies in the lockdown and despite the apprehensions; she had no option but to be on the sets for work. As soon as her staff member tested positive, Aamna Sharif and her family were quick to get themselves tested.

Speaking about it to another portal, Aamna Sharif said that he lived in their house so they were very tensed and it was the worst waiting for the results. She’s glad that they had all tested negative and they had provided immediate treatment to him. Her costar, Parth Samthaan had also tested positive and there were a lot of apprehensions while shooting in the new normal. Watching everyone surrounding her in PPE kits, she would hope that this is all a dream. When she returned home from the sets, she would take a bath, have kadha, dinner and just crash because of the exhaustion of shooting in such difficult conditions.

Aamna Sharif had resorted to shooting from home for quite some time. Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airing its last episode on October 3.

