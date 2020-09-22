“People like you make the world a better place and we need you,” writes Ali Fazal in support of Richa Chadha

Recently, actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The actress also dragged the names of actresses Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill in her statement. Richa sent a legal notice to Payal for unnecessarily dragging her name into the matter. Now, Richa's boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal has defended her.

Ali took to his Instagram handle and reposted the official statement by Richa's lawyer and said that Richa has always championed justice for women. “My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner, your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along … and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over," he wrote.

"I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness. I say this today, not because you’re my partner but because. Love you .With you.Always.," he added. Replying to his post, Richa wrote, “Grateful for you! Today and always.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations levelled against him and claimed that it is an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views.

