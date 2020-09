The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Dylan Deziel was last seen on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as, 5’8�, 140 lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage pants and white/black Nike running shoes.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.