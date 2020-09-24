Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Confirmed as the first contestant, Salman Khan asks Sidharth Shukla to give mock situations

Bigg Boss 14 usually introduces its contestants on the day of its launch. With the virtual press conference held for the first time due to the lockdown, Salman Khan has made the most of this event and introduced the first contestant of the season. This has happened for the first time in history where the contestant was introduced 10 days before the premiere.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of famous singer Kumar Sanu, will be a part of the show. Introducing him to the media, Salman Khan joked about how innocent Jaan Kumar Sanu looked to survive in the house. To help him out, he called the previous season’s winner, Sidharth Shukla to give him a few mock hypothetical situations to handle the difficult situations in the house. Sidharth Shukla asked him how would he react to being thrown a cup of tea on, and Jaan Kumar Sanu said that he would sing Salman Khan’s famous song, ‘Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyaali’. He further said that if things go out of hand, he would use the Sid approach to the situation before unleashing the beast.

