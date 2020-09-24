Shweta Tiwari test positive for Coronavirus and is quarantined at home with daughter Palak

Shweta Tiwari who is currently being seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Varun Badola has also taken a few days off work since his wife tested positive for COVID-19, however, his reports were negative. Shweta Tiwari says she has developed a few symptoms from September 16.
Here’s wishing Shweta Tiwari a speedy recovery!
