Black Widow, West Side Story, Eternals, Death on the Nile, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings postponed

The showbiz has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Productions have only recently resumed after shooting being halted since March. Many big films have been postponed to 2021. Disney has taken the decision to postpone many of its upcoming films including Black Widow, West Side Story, Eternals, Death on the Nile, Shang Chi, and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

According to Variety, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, which was set to release in theatres on November 6 this year, will now hit the screens on May 7, 2021. Due to the interconnected nature of the

Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Eternals, set for February 12, 2021, will now release on November 5, 2021. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, and Kumail Nanjiani. “Marvel made the right and responsible decision," Kumail welcomed Marvel's decision on Twitter. “Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one.”

Marvel's first film with an Asian lead Simu Liu titled Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has gone from May 7, 2021, to July 9, 2021. Destin Daniel Cretton directs this project.

Another set of movies postponed are Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile. West Side Story will now release on December 10, 2021, a year later than the decided date December 18, 2020. Death On The Nile has been pushed from October 23 to December 18, 2020.

