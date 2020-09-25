Police search for missing Toronto man Christian Blanco

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Christian Blanco, 21, was last seen on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 a.m., in the Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West area.
