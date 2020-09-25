Police search for missing Toronto man Christian Blanco

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Christian Blanco, 21, was last seen on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 a.m., in the Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West area.

He is described as 6â€™0", with long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeve t-shirt, yellow shoes, and he was carrying a blue backpack.