The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Rebecca Jean Baptiste, 31, was last seen on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'6", heavy build, dyed long red hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a large beige knitted sweater, grey tights, white socks and sandals.

She is known to frequent downtown Toronto.

Police are concerned for her safety.