Police search for missing Toronto woman Cindy Hanson

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâs assistance locating a missing woman.

Cindy Hanson, 44, was last seen on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.

She is described as 5â3â, 110 lbs, straight long brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black parka, pink/purple track pants, black running shoes, sunglasses, and carrying a pink/purple backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.