Police search for missing Toronto woman Cindy Hanson

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâs assistance locating a missing woman.
Cindy Hanson, 44, was last seen on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
