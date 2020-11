The Toronto Police would like to ask the public for their assistance locating a missing woman.

Feyven Daniel, 21, was last seen on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

She is described as 5'6, 135 lbs., with a medium build, and black hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a grey rain jacket, dark blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.