Kiara Advani’s answer to three things she would pick over ‘great sex’ has the internet’s attention

Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her film Laxmii in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She recently did an interesting video for Twinkle Khanna online venture Tweak India and went on to reveal some personal details and choices about herself.

Out of the many questions answered by Kiara, the internet was most interested in her answer to the quetion on what three things she would pick over 'great sex'. For Kiara, pizza tops the list and there's more. “Amazing pizza, shopping, a good movie,” was her answer.

When asked about her greatest weapon she said it is her eyes. The actress also revealed about her near death experience during her college trips to Mcleodganj and what she would like to have written in her obituary.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram

Watch @kiaraaliaadvani successfully hula-hoop her way through the #TweakMultitasker. And find out about her great escape from death. Have you ever had a near-death experience? Share with us in the comments below. #TweakMultitasker

A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia) on Nov 5, 2020 at 3:07am PST

Meanwhile, her film Laxmii which is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana will be released on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

ALSO READ: “When we worked together on Good Newwz, I was a bit intimidated working with Akshay Kumar” – says Kiara Advani ahead of Laxmii release

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results